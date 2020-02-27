wizards-squander-massive-halftime-edge,-edge-nets-on-jerome-robinson’s-clutch-three-pointer

WASHINGTON – The Brooklyn Nets didn’t want Bradley Beal to defeat them with the recreation on the line Wednesday night time.

Beal was content to allow Jerome Robinson acquire care of it.

Robinson’s 3-pointer — off an support from Beal — with 8.four seconds still left lifted the Washington Wizards to a 110-106 get in excess of the Nets, snapping a 3-activity dropping streak.

“I experienced a really great search,” Robinson stated. “At that position, when I see it is wide open I have got to get it. I realized they have been participating in (Brad) heavy. It would have been tough to get him again the ball.”

Just after consecutive video games of 53 and 55 points, Beal led the Wizards with 30 factors, which include 17 in the fourth quarter, but didn’t wait to established up Robinson, who the Wizards acquired from the Clippers on Feb. six.

“We’d been telling him all evening,” Beal reported. “There was a handful of he was hesitating. We did not convey him in excess of below for no purpose. We want (him) to support us in all facets of the game. He’s a superior defender, but he’s a really talented offensive participant, as well.

“I believe in every person in right here. There’s a purpose coach has you out on the flooring.”

Reported Brooklyn’s Chris LeVert: “Kid strike a major shot. We didn’t want Brad to beat us. . . . Robinson strike the big 3, clearly. I assume if we would have performed it otherwise, we would have talked far better on the swap. But we have to stay with that.”

The Nets trailed 60-47 at halftime.

Wizards rookie Rui Hachimura concluded with 17 details on 6-for-10 taking pictures. Hachimura, who produced both equally of his three-issue tries, also grabbed four rebounds.

Right after Robinson gave Washington a 108-106 direct, Brooklyn’s Spencer Dinwiddie skipped a 3-level attempt and Robinson acquired the rebound, was fouled and additional two no cost throws as Washington won a game in which it squandered an 18-issue lead.

“I imagined Spencer had a fantastic appear,” Nets coach Kenny Atkinson claimed. “We got the swap we required, got the phase-back. Had loads of time and house, but it did not go in. Sometimes, which is what it arrives down to.”

Caris LeVert led Brooklyn, which has misplaced a few of four, with 34 points, though Dinwiddie added 18. DeAndre Jordan had 16 factors and 16 rebounds.

Beal tied it it at 103 with a three-pointer at the 1: 02 mark and Dinwiddie strike one of two free of charge throws.

Thomas Bryant’s free throws gave Washington a 105-104 direct with 29 seconds remaining and Dinwiddie’s driving layup set Brooklyn up by just one.

The ninth-area Wizards path the seventh-area Nets by five video games in the Jap Meeting.

In an hard work to cease Beal in the fourth quarter, the Nets utilized a box-and-a single defense with previous Wizard Garrett Temple guarding Beal.

“I said, ‘I can not feel you guys are in this damn box-and-one particular. Is this higher university out in this article, what are we doing?’ (Temple) was like, ‘I’m not permitting you rating 50.’ So, to every single his very own,” Beal said. “I guess the league do not want me to score 50, both. I got drug-tested today.”

Cavaliers 108, 76ers 94

In Cleveland, Collin Sexton scored 28 points and the Cavaliers routed Philadelphia immediately after 76ers heart Joel Embiid left in the to start with quarter because of a sprained remaining shoulder.

Philadelphia, by now participating in with no All-Star guard Ben Simmons, hardly ever led from the staff with the worst document in the Eastern Convention and fell to 9-21 on the highway.

Embiid collided with Cleveland centre Ante Zizic when staying fouled late in the initial quarter. He held his shoulder in evident suffering but stayed in the sport and skipped both equally absolutely free throws.

The Sixers pulled Embiid at the subsequent time stoppage and he walked to the locker space although rubbing his shoulder. He briefly returned to the bench in the second quarter, but went again for extra evaluation and treatment method. At halftime, Embiid rejoined his teammates on the bench with a wrap on his wounded shoulder.

The Sixers are fifth in the Japanese Convention. Mentor Brett Brown stated he didn’t know how extended Embiid, who scored a profession-substantial 49 points Monday against Atlanta, will be sidelined.

“I’m truly not sure,” Brown said. “It’s not mentor-speak, but this is component of the NBA landscape. That is why you attempt to accumulate talent and depth.”

Al Horford stated his crew experienced a tricky time modifying with no Embiid, who averages 23.8 factors and 12 rebounds.

“Obviously, we participate in by means of him and once he was out, we did not actually know what was next,” stated Horford, who scored 10 points. “We did not rather know how to play. We have to determine out how to play without the need of him.”

Mavericks 109, Spurs 103

In San Antonio, Luka Doncic experienced 26 points, 14 assists and 10 rebounds for his 13th triple-double of the period in Dallas’ get in excess of the Spurs.

Kristaps Porzingis added 28 factors and 12 rebounds for the Mavericks.

DeMar DeRozan experienced 27 factors, nine assists and 8 rebounds for San Antonio.

Rockets 140, Grizzlies 112

In Houston, Russell Westbrook scored 33 points, James Harden experienced 30 and the Rockets sailed earlier Memphis for their fifth straight gain.

Dillon Brooks experienced 22 details for the Grizzlies, who finished -four on their longest journey of the period. Yuta Watanabe concluded with two factors on one-for-6 taking pictures, three rebounds and two assists in 16-moreover minutes

Timberwolves 129, Heat 126

In Miami, Jordan McLaughlin’s layup with just below nine seconds left set Minnesota in advance for good. D’Angelo Russell led all scorers with 27 factors and the Timberwolves included to Miami’s late-time stagger.

Kendrick Nunn led Miami with 24 factors. Bam Adebayo had 22 details and 10 rebounds.

Magic 130, Hawks 120

In Atlanta, Evan Fournier scored 28 factors, Aaron Gordon extra 25 and Orlando pulled absent in the fourth quarter.

Solidifying their hold on the final playoff spot in the East, the Magic place absent the Hawks with a 14-5 spurt right after Trae Young’s push slash Orlando’s direct to 5 with 6: 20 remaining.

Youthful had 37 factors.

Hornets 107, Knicks 101

In Charlotte, Terry Rozier scored 26 points and the Hornets handed New York its fifth straight loss.

Julius Randle experienced 18 details and nine rebounds for the Knicks.

Clippers 102, Suns 92

In Phoenix, Kawhi Leonard scored 24 details and grabbed 14 rebounds, Marcus Morris additional 18 points and Los Angeles topped the hosts.

Deandre Ayton led the Suns with 25 details and 17 rebounds.

Celtics 114, Jazz 103

In Salt Lake Town, Jayson Tatum had 33 details and 11 boards to lead Boston over the hosts.

Donovan Mitchell scored 37 points to direct the Jazz. Mike Conley chipped in with 15 for Utah, which dropped its fourth straight match.