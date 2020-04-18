WJSN Shows what they did when it came to social media + Talk about Recent Looks

WJSN tells the story of what to expect and the emergence of various new events on “Radio Idol”!

The “Idol Radio” Radio Show on April 17 is hosted by WJSN Soobin and Exy and features guest appearances by WJSN members.

About two weeks ago, it was 1,500 days since WJSN debuted. When asked what are underway to celebrate the special day, Dayoung said, “All members practically lost social. We’re still in the house.” Seol make everybody laugh by adding, “I could not even keep a member of my house.” Dayoung comments, “A few days ago, I ran into SeolA at home and she came out of the room with a bone hangover soup. She even ate in the room.”

Eunseo points out, “I got a certificate for level 3 HSK (Chinese proficiency test). I’ve been preparing since last year, but I can’t study properly because of my activities, but today, I stay home and study casually.”

WJSN also talked about appearing on various events. Dayoung recently appeared in “Law of the Jungle” and made headlines as one of his best guests. She said, “I’ve always been interested in the forest, so I like to go. It’s morning in the woods as well as the morning here. It’s good to wake up to the fresh air and the sounds of birds.” etc. Before I left (for the forest), I wore a mask, and since I couldn’t eat much when I was there, the toxins (in my body) were natural and my skin was healthy. “

The WJSN also appeared in MBC’s “Birds of Feather” (literal title). Eunseo said, “I like to go back as a kid and play with water guns and tag along.”

At the end of the radio show, Exy commented, “Due to the social atmosphere, the days we have gone are far from over, but I hope you will never forget that we are always thinking of the fans. It will be difficult, but it will be fun.”

