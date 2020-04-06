WJSN’s Eunseo Speaks To The Star in “School 2020” Opposition Kim Yo Han

Eunseo WJSN can make her small screen debut!

On April 6, Korea TV News published a report saying Eunseo would star in the upcoming drama KBS 2TV “School 2020” as one of its leaders. Kim Yo Han has previously been confirmed as a male leader, while Kim Sae Ron is currently in a different role.

Later this morning, King Kong with Starship confirmed, “WJSN Eunseo recently received a casting offer for ‘School 2020,’ and she is currently discussing the role with a good view.”

“School 2020” is the eighth installment in KBS’s popular “School” drama. According to TV Reports, Eunseo has been cast in the role of Lee Yoo Jung, who plays the one and only Kim Yo Han character Kim Tae Jin. Because parents obsession with education, Lee Yoo Jung leaving Korea at an early age to study abroad in the United States, but the personality is so much worse because of severe racism are found there. He then returned to Korea to study in his home country.

Although Eunseo had previously starred in music videos and web dramas, if she accepted the casting offer, “School 2020” would mark her first role in television drama.

Are you excited to have the potential to see Eunseo in this new drama? Stay tuned for updates!

Resources (1) (2)

How does this article feel?