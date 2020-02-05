WKW: Men of Steel – album review

WKW Men of Steel album cover WKW Men of Steel album cover

Big Country fans are struggling with WKW, the side project for current Big Country guitarists, the father-son duo Watson and employee Thomas Kercheval. The debut album, Men of Steel, fills a gap for those who lack new material from the unique sound of Dunfermline that was forged in steel in 1981.

Carrots

There is no doubt about the roots of WKW. The first measures of Edison’s Last Stand, the anthemic quality that Big Country fans expect from the band, is obvious, and reflects the early sound of the band at The Crossing & Steeltown. If you look at the album art, the characters are already there before you listen to a note. Take for example the album title Men of Steel, the roses that peep out of the armored helmet. Then, when the CD jewelery box was opened, the image spread over the cover is reminiscent of the famous press photos of the Steeltown era band with industrial chimneys in the background, but this time they are at sea and covered with guitar necks – an image of the cover of their earlier EP.

Nine carefully selected and recorded tracks form this pre-eminently listenable album. Six originals written by the band, in addition to two Stuart Adamson tracks. They are accompanied by a traditional Burns song, given the WKW treatment. Killiekrankie has a guitar line, break and an end that is reminiscent of the emotional soundtrack that the band wrote for Restless Natives.

One of Adamson’s recommended songs is the Big Country song Troubled Man from the era of No Place Like Home. One of those songs that you listen to and wonder if Adamson contacted? The number is handled sensitively and is a fitting tribute to the big man.

The other song is Nationwide, a demo he wrote in 1977 when he was with The Skids. The song reflects his background with full punk-up references and sketches a picture of the roots of Big Country with his insightful text.

Sweeping widescreen anthems

The original songs are impressive majestic widescreen songs as you would expect, with titles and topics that date back to the Big Country days. For the discerning listener, there are various references to listen to. Watson and Kercheval share the vocal duties. There are times when Bruce sings that bring true WTF moments, if you didn’t know otherwise, you would swear that Stuart Adamson is singing. Sometimes the album combines more traditional folk-related instruments with their smashing rock sound. Fans will be happy to hear the familiar and welcoming sound of one of the Big Country trademarks. The e-bow is present and correct.

Elsewhere, at Rose Red Sunset, the drum roles ensure that the song can be a welcome follow-up to Where the Rose is Sown. Smolder thunders inside with rumbling drums and has a vocal reminiscent of Inspiral Carpets Tom Hingley. While the last song of the albums combines Stranglers-like keyboards with the distinctive sound of the band, it forms a two-part epic in the vein (if not the sound) of Porrohman.

A very welcome surprise for a dark and miserable January.

