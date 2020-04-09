WM Entertainment Party Partner With KTOON To Release Webtoon Series Movie Web + Oh Webtoon My Girl To Go First

WM Entertainment artists will be featured on the webtoon!

On April 9, it was revealed that KTOON and WM Entertainment signed an MOU (Memorandum of Understanding) for web content marketing and marketing.

KT will work with WM Entertainment to create and market original webtoon content starring idol agencies including Oh My Girl, B1A4, and ONF.

Prologue for the new webtoon series titled “Sometoon x Oh My Girl” will be released on April 14, before the upcoming group of girls in late April. It will join the true story of Oh My Girl members and will be updated weekly with a new episode. Created by Mojito Mohican, “SomeToon” is a popular series with over 600 episodes inspired by readers’ real-life events.

Kim Hoon Bae, head of KT Media Business Unit, said, “We are working on this content collaboration so that our readers can enjoy the new content when they see their favorite idols in the webtoon story. Through the capabilities of KT content, we will continue to provide exciting, engaging content for customers who welcome spring into their homes while staying outside. “

Launched in 2016, KTOON has published more than 400 webtoon series and provided a variety of promotions including SBS “A Girl Who Seams Smells,” Signal Channel A “, and” I Love You. “

