WNBA free agency: Preview of the off-season situation in Chicago Sky

As the free office approaches, general manager James Wade is determined to keep his team intact.

“We want to keep all our free agents,” Wade told the Sun Times this week. “The way it ended, I don’t think anyone wants to end up in a sour tone. And I think they want to finish the story.”

But how feasible is it for the air to retain all seven of their free agents?

Wade believes it is “very realistic”. But the historic seven-year collective labor agreement signed last week could complicate his plan.

The new SCBA opens the door for more player movement in a free office compared to previous years.

According to the agreement, the best experienced players in the competition can earn a maximum base salary of $ 215,000 – almost double the number last season. Meanwhile, the salary limit increased by only 30 percent, from $ 996,100 in 2019 to $ 1.3 million in 2020. And that number will continue to rise by 3 percent in each of the following years.

As a result, Wade will need to be more aware of future implications when making his decisions in the coming months, especially as Jantel Lavender and Cheyenne Parker come for new deals in the off season and Diamond DeShields and Gabby Williams will become limited free agents in 2022.

“(The new salary structure) lets you look down the line two or three years later,” said Wade. “I think it was easier with the old salary limit and the way it was set up because you knew you had a certain ceiling where you could go. But now that ceiling is almost double, so you really have to be smart. “

DeShields, Williams, Lavender, Parker and Katie Lou Samuelson have a combined cap hit of around $ 400,000, leaving the Sky – which has the eighth overall choice in the April design – with a lot of money to spend in a free organization.

With the free office that opens Tuesday, here is an overview of Sky’s free agents:

Courtney Vandersloot, unlimited free agent (UFA)

Locking Vandersloot is the top priority of the Sky, which shouldn’t be a problem. The point guard has made clear her intentions to stay in Chicago.

“(With) how last season ended, I feel that I owe Chicago a sincere commitment to them and I told James that after the season,” Vandersloot said. “So there is nothing in the air about that. My goal is known.”

For the second consecutive year, the Sky Vandersloot is expected to designate a key player, the WNBA equivalent of the NFL franchise tag. The core designation would guarantee Vandersloot the maximum basic salary for one season.

Allie Quigley, UFA

Quigley is the second most important free agent for the Sky to sign again. She played a key role last season, averaging 13.8 points, 3 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 28.6 minutes.

At 33 years old, Quigley, a native Joliet and DePaul grad, is still one of the best shooters in the WNBA. She is also married to Vandersloot and the two have planted roots in Chicago and have bought a house near the Sky exercise facility.

Stefanie Dolson, UFA

Dolson has grown as a stretch-five in the past six seasons and has played a role in overall team chemistry. In 2019, she had an average of 9.3 points and 5.6 rebounds.

A problem: she is constantly in trouble.

With Dolson, The Sky can go one of two ways: they can sign it again or look for a cheaper replacement. The latter would make more sense unless Dolson, who earned $ 114,000 in 2019, is willing to accept a similar short-term agreement.

Astou Ndour, limited free agent (RFA)

The Sky does not necessarily have to look for an external candidate to replace Dolson, because they have an internal option.

Ndour turned heads over the last 11 games when she started instead of Lavender, who went down with a foot injury. To start with, the slender 6-5 center averaged 10.7 points (50 percent shooting) and 7.1 rebounds.

With only more than three seasons of experience, the Sky Ndour could get cheaper than Dolson. And with the positive side that it has, Ndour, which has continued to improve its perimeter photography, could have a greater impact in 2020.

Kahleah Copper, RFA

Koper is an athletic, versatile guard. Wade said she would be a starter in many WNBA teams.

Copper added a much needed boost to Sky’s second unit in 2019 and could become a sixth woman of the year next season if she continues to improve.

The future of copper by air depends on the offer of other teams. She could qualify for a maximum base salary of $ 185,000, according to Winsidr.com, which would force the Sky to make some difficult decisions.

Jamierra Faulkner, RFA

Wade spent most of last season with Williams as a backup of Vandersloot instead of Faulkner, who missed the time to recover from her second knee injury in three years.

Wade, who coaches Faulkner at UMMC Ekaterinburg in Russia, said those injuries are behind her.

And he believes she returns to her previous form.

If the Sky Faulkner re-signs as a backup point guard in 2020, Williams could return to her more natural place as a three / four.

That would be the best case for the Sky.

Kayla Alexander, UFA

The Sky signed Alexander for several seven-day deals towards the end of last season when Lavender was injured.

With Lavender back, Alexander probably won’t be back.