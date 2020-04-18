WNBA Names Gianna Bryant, Alyssa Altobelli, and Payton Chester Honorary Draft Topics

On Friday, the late Gianna Bryant, Alyssa Altberg, and Peyton Chester were nominated as honorary draft topics by the WNBA. Three teenage teammates crashed in a helicopter in January and died with Bryant’s father, basketball legend Kobe Bryant.

The WNBA Draft Event [which was held almost this year due to the coronavirus epidemic] was held on January 26th in Janna, Alyssa, Peyton, Sarachester, John Altberg, Kerial Toberly, Christina Mosel and Pilot Arazobayan. They were heading to a women’s basketball game at the Mamba Sports Academy in Bryant at the time of the crash.

“Kobe is not only a legendary basketball star, but a devoted youth coach, and has had a tremendous impact on countless young players,” said Chairman Kathy Engelbert. He pointed out his “unparalleled” passion for basketball.

“These players represent the future of the WNBA,” Engelbert said of the three girls. “They represented the next generation of stars in our league, perhaps what was called the” Mambasita “generation. ”

Peyton’s father, Chris Chester, Alyssa’s brother, J.J. And Lexi Altobelli and Gianna’s mother, Vanessa Bryant, were all featured in the draft announcement video to thank their tribute to the WNBA.

“Thank you for honoring Gigi and choosing her as an honorary draft topic of the year,” Vanessa said. “It would have been a dream come true for her. She worked hard every day. Like her dad, she wanted to be one of the best athletes in history.”

“Good luck. Never calm down. Use that mamba idea,” she said as a word of advice for this year’s draft topic.

The league also announced the creation of the “Kobe and Gigi Bryant WNBA Defendants Award” to honor players who have made outstanding contributions to the advancement of women’s basketball. Vanessa plays a role in helping the selection of the winners and announces them at the NBA All-Star every year.

“Kobe was an incredible champion of women’s basketball, and Janna shared his passion and dedication to our game,” Engelbert said in a statement that announced the award. “The Kobe & Gigi Bryant WNBA Advocacy Awards reflects Kobe’s commitment to honoring their legacy, instructing the next generation of players, promoting their games, and giving back to the community.”

Gianna, aka Gigi, Alyssa, and Payton played together in a Mamba team, dreaming of coaching Kobe and playing basketball at college and elsewhere. Gianna was featured in a tribute to her father by the basketball community.

Gianna dreamed of playing at the University of Connecticut before becoming a professional. A few days after the crash, UConn’s women’s basketball team hung Gianna’s second jersey on one seat in honor of the lost life in an empty section of the courtside seats. “Mambasita is a husky forever,” the team said.

