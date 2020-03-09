Woburn blanks Boston Latin in Div. 1 women hockey semifinal

WOBURN — Even with senior Jackie Lees being stretchered off early in the third period, Woburn stood its floor in opposition to a tough Boston Latin squad.

With two targets from freshman Angelina DiGirolamo, fourth-seeded Woburn blanked No. 8 Boston Latin, 2-, at O’Brien Rink Monday evening in the Division 1 semifinals. It is the third point out closing visual appearance in 4 seasons for the Tanners.

“Once (a little something like) that takes place, the momentum stops,” mentioned Tanners mentor Steve Kennedy. “Both teams have to reset and you under no circumstances know where by the thoughts are likely to be. Our young ones exhibited some definitely sizeable mental toughness currently to rally on their own back again and complete the activity out. That is a crew that really enjoys every single other in there. I don’t imagine we could have gotten this much devoid of that group chemistry.”

DiGirolamo got Woburn (19-2-2) up late in the very first as a limited wrister went into the internet with 1:08 still left in the initially. She extra a shorthanded tally halfway by way of the second to establish a 2- advantage for the Tanners.

“For (DiGirolamo), it is practically like the additional area out on the ice, the better,” Kennedy stated. “She’s not afraid to be aggressive. … When the option is there (to score), she appreciates how to cease it as perfectly. That’s what she was equipped to do tonight.”

In internet, senior Amanda Essigmann also arrived up huge as she notched 15 of her 20 saves in excess of the remaining two periods in the shutout for Woburn. Woburn outshot Boston Latin (16-4-4), 20-19, overall.

“It was wonderful and (Essigmann) has been for all 4 a long time that she has been below,” claimed Kennedy. “These seniors have taken it all the way by means of now.”

The Tanners will enjoy Sunday versus Austin Prep for the Division 1 state title at TD Backyard garden.