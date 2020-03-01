woburn-women-conclude-hockey-repeat-desires-of-methuen-tewksbury

STONEHAM – In a pair of weeks, a new champion will be crowned in Division 1.

No. four Woburn ousted defending Div. 1 condition winner and No. 13 Methuen/Tewksbury, 5-, at Stoneham Arena yesterday afternoon in a major section to their juggernaut offense.

“We got some bounces and got some pucks scored in the back again of the web, but that usually takes away practically nothing from the effort,” reported mentor Steve Kennedy about Methuen/Tewksbury’s tenacity during. “They fought tooth and nail like we anticipated them to the entire way by means of.”

Right after a slow start off offensively, Woburn (17-two-two) blew it open up with four ambitions in the second period of time with two aims in just one: 23 of each and every other to commence and end the period of time.

“It was genuinely nice to see them set it all jointly and see a four-objective explosion,” Kennedy mentioned. “That was really something. It was excellent to watch and it was a thing we had been waiting to see all season. A collective effort and not just an personal effort. A serious collective, workforce work. That’s what we obtained today.”

A fantastic uncover in entrance for junior MacKenzie Russo for junior Bella Shaw created it 2- with three: 54 long gone in the next. Just 56 2nd afterwards, Jackie Lees scored with a shot from the level off an support from sophomore ML Pineros.

“This video game we worked genuinely with each other as a team,” Russo claimed. “It just displays that not just one individual can do it all.”

Pineros included two additional helps on two tallies from freshman Lucia DiGirolamo with six: 16 and four: 53 remaining in the period to establish a 5- benefit right after two.

To start off off the scoring, Junior Lily Anderson saw a streaking Russo in the offensive zone and she wristed it property at the 13: 06 mark of the initially for a one- edge following just one. The period of time saw a nine-6 shot guide for the Tanners.

In the 3rd, senior Amanda Essigmann notched 11 of her 22 saves towards Methuen/Tewksbury (10-5-6) and definitely has been a spine for this workforce when the offense has struggled at periods.

“Amanda was stupendous,” stated Kennedy. “She did not get a ton of recognition last calendar year. This a time wherever, despite the offensive output we’ve been having, she’s been reliable for us in the back again end.”

Woburn improvements to the quarterfinals later on in the week against Monday’s St. Mary’s/Shrewsbury winner.