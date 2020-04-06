Wolf Blitzer condemns accident to push drug “unproven”

Immediately after the President Donald Trump completed CNN’s Task Force Coronavirus update on Sunday Wolf Blitzer He criticized the president for continuing to promote hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for Covid-19, for falsifying what is known about the effectiveness of the drug and failing to recognize the “significant possible side effects” of the drug.

During the briefing, Trump once again brought hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malarial drug, as a treatment with corona:

“And another thing we’ve bought a huge amount of is hydroxychloroquine,” Trump said. “We’ve saved 29 million hydroxychloroquine pills.” 29 million. Many pharmacies have them with a prescription. And it’s not expensive. “

“What do you have to lose?” asked the president. “What do I know? I’m not a doctor. I’m not a doctor. But I have a common sense.”

However, the problem with Trump’s enthusiasm for this drug, as Blitzer pointed out, is that we do not yet have definitive clinical studies to prove its effectiveness in treating Covid-19.

The test is underway – and the sad reality of a global pandemic means that there are many different terminal patients desperate for a cure and willing to undergo trial – and while it won’t take the “years” that Trump feared he could, he won. They are not instantaneous.

Most importantly, Blitzer continued, Trump slaughtered that there was “nothing to lose” in trying the drug: serious and possibly dangerous side effects:

The problem, when the president says what you need to lose, is that there are significant side effects to using this drug, including when we look at the warnings: seizures, nausea, fatigue, changes in vision, low blood pressure, and if you have them. diseases and use this drug, which may or may not be useful, clinical trials are not crucial, they could be very harmful.

As a Blitzer and Dana Bass noted later, these side effects could be worse than the symptoms that many people may experience from Covid-19 itself. For those who are asymptomatic today, risking these dangerous side effects makes even less sense.

Watch the video above via CNN.

