[Wolf Blitzer Confronts Bernie Sanders Marketing campaign Co-Chair on ‘Broken Promises’ In excess of Healthcare Data]

CNN host Wolf Blitzer confronted Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I-VT) presidential campaign co-chair Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA), Wednesday, over Sanders’ final decision not to launch even further medical documents.

Soon after pushing Khanna on why Sanders has not unveiled additional healthcare documents of his well being, Blitzer questioned, “How do you answer, congressman, to people critics who say this is quite similar to what President Trump has been performing as significantly as damaged promises out there on the campaign path?”

“For case in point the president promised extremely usually he was going to launch his tax returns, he continue to hasn’t finished so,” Blitzer elaborated.

Khanna replied, “I never imagine it is similar.”

“It would be a person thing if the senator was not transparent. The senator mentioned he had a coronary heart assault. He then unveiled three letters from medical practitioners summarizing his situation. They described in detail what condition his coronary heart is in, they say that none of the indications he had in advance of the coronary heart attack are going to occur again,” Khanna discussed. “So I consider he’s been extremely transparent with men and women. I assume it is not similar to what Trump does, which is conceal the information.”

“I necessarily mean, Trump submitted a letter from a doctor declaring that he is in great overall health, the most healthy person ever,” he ongoing. “Senator Sanders has never ever represented that, he has just represented that he’s in shape enough to do the job of president of the United States.”

Observe earlier mentioned by using CNN.