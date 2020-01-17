Wolf puppies also play fetch, as scientists find out

WASHINGTON – This is a game that most people are familiar with: they throw an object from a short distance and wait for your joyful companion to catch the rocket and bring it back, encouraged by words of praise or a pat on the head.

Such scenes have undoubtedly played out over millennia and symbolize the unshakable bond of friendship between humanity and our “best friends” since dogs were domesticated by wolves at least 15,000 years ago.

However, a new study in the journal iScience shows that some wolf pups can also play fetch, which invalidates the long-held hypothesis that the ability to interpret subtle human social signals only occurs in dogs and is the result of selective breeding.

The discovery was made by chance when researchers in Sweden subjected 13 wolf pups from three different litters to a series of behavioral tests.

The team raised wolf and dog puppies from the age of 10 days to answer basic questions about how the two species differ and what they have in common.

It was only in the third year of the program that lead author Christina Hansen Wheat, a behavioral ecologist at Stockholm University, noticed that some 8-week-old wolf pups actually paid attention to a stranger who threw a ball and asked him to give it back – despite previous training.

“When I saw the first wolf pup get the ball, I got goose bumps – whoa, that’s unexpected,” she told AFP. “Then I had two that did the same thing, and that was pretty exciting.”

The pups were subjected to successive trials, a total of three of the 13 showing the ability to play the game consistently.

This suggests that, although rare, the variation in so-called “human-directed behavior” among wolves was a key factor in which those of prehistoric humans were selected for further breeding.

Hansen Wheat believes that the discovery represents a fascinating “new piece of the puzzle” on the issue of domesticating dogs – a highly controversial area of ​​study in which scientists discussed the time span, geographic location, and conditions that led to one of the largest , fruitful partnerships in the history of mankind are at odds.