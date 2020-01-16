Wolf pups unexpectedly play fetch with researchers

January 16 (UPI) – To the surprise of scientists, wolf pups learned how to fetch in response to verbal evidence from a human researcher. The unexpected phenomenon was described in the iScience magazine this week.

Dogs are believed to be unique in their tendency to interpret and respond to human signals. However, while testing and observing the behavior of wolf pups, the researchers were surprised to find that the untrained puppies spontaneously retrieved a ball on verbal orders.

“I followed the test in real time from another room. In the first two litters in the first two years of study, none of the wolves showed interest in the ball,” said lead researcher Christina Hansen Wheat, a behavioral ecologist at Stockholm University in Sweden, UPI said in an email. “I didn’t think about it much at the time, but when we tested our third and final litter in the third year of the project and saw the first wolf pup retrieve the ball, I literally got goose bumps. It was so unexpected.”

The litter consisted of several eight-week-old puppies, which were hand-raised by Wheat and her colleagues at the age of 10 days. The researchers responsible for raising the puppies were not present during the tests. The puppies were interested in a ball and gave it back to a complete stranger on encouragement.

Wheat and her colleagues are interested in studying the effects of domestication on animal behavior. The response to human signals was considered one of these effects.

“It has been hypothesized that dogs have developed unique skills to understand human social signals over the past 15,000 years due to their close relationship with humans,” said Wheat.

The latest discovery suggests that some basic skills in interpreting human signals are latent in wolves.

“While wild wolves are feeding puppies in their pack again, getting a ball out for a human is a very different context in which the wolf has to interpret the social clues of another species – a human – and then decide to work together based on them Point out, “said Wheat. “Fetching for a human has never been shown in wolves.”

Scientists don’t yet know how common this skill is. While surprising, the paper’s authors suggest that the ability to deal with and respond to verbal cues could benefit wolves in the earliest stages of domestication.