Wolfheart: ‘The Hammer’ Songs Video

"The Hammer", the new song from Finnish melodic death metal band WOLFHEART, can be seen below. The song is taken from the band's forthcoming album, "Wolves Of Karelia", which will be released on April 10 through Napalm Records.

The video shows the band during the "Wolves Of Karelia" recording sessions with producer Saku Moilanen, providing fans an insider's look at behind-the-scenes studio footage. The video was filmed by Valtteri Hirvonen and edited by Winternotes Production.

WOLFHEART frontman Tuomas Saukkonen claims about the track and online video: “‘The Hammer’ is the greatest track to describe the Finnish perseverance and willpower. ‘Never surrender, Never ever retreat, The past defender, The hammer of the north.’ Individuals strains actually underline the simple fact that no issue what the problems were being, the enemy experienced to be stopped. Mother nature was the anvil and you had to develop into a hammer, and concerning those people two, no invading army could endure.

“With the online video we needed to mirror the brotherhood in the band and the crew in contrast to the wrath of the lyrics.”

Just as wildlife alone maintains harmony with a violent clash of splendor and unpredictability, “Wolves Of Karelia” explores the band’s formerly coined genre of “winter metallic” — easily bridging a regular approach of excessive genres while maintaining atmospheric and acoustic factors. The album’s lyrical and musical content material is impressed by the Winter War waged amongst Russia and the band’s indigenous place, Finland, which took spot for the duration of the wintertime of November 1939-March 1940. Finland ultimately managed to halt the Russian troops from invading their state. Saukkonen was impressed by the individual stories of community veterans, conveying the tales of what they expert and survived from their perspectives. Somber, frostbitten and heroic, “Wolves Of Karelia” portrays these tales with gorgeous musical precision.

“Wolves Of Karelia” monitor listing:

01. Hail Of Steel



02. Horizon On Fire



03. Reaper



04. The Hammer



05. Eye Of The Storm



06. Born From Hearth



07. Arrows Of Chaos



08. Ashes

WOLFHEART is:

Tuomas Saukkonen: Guitar, Vocals



Joonas Kauppinen: Drums



Lauri Silvonen: Bass, Backing Vocals



Vagelis Karzis: Session Guitar

Image credit: Valtteri Hirvonen



