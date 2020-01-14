Wolves and Crystal Palace join forces with Rangers and Celtic in the transfer battle for Stoke

A number of clubs, including Premier League teams Wolves and Crystal Palace, are fighting this month to sign Stoke striker Tyrese Campbell, as talkSPORT understands.

Campbell, the son of former Everton and Arsenal player Kevin, has entered the last six months of his contract, and Stoke might be ready to let him go in January instead of risking losing him for free this summer.

This situation has alarmed clubs in England and Scotland. Crystal Palace, Bournemouth, Wolves, Rangers and Celtic vie for Campbell’s signature.

Tyrese Campbell has caught attention in Stoke – could he leave the Championship Club this month?

Bundesliga leader RB Leipzig are also interested in the fact that the 20-year-old previously attacked English clubs for talented stars in Ademola Lookman, who was signed by Everton, and Ethan Ampadu, who got a loan from Chelsea.

Campbell is believed to enjoy playing top-level football regularly and is open to the prospect of following in the footsteps of other English youth and moving abroad.

The young attacker joined the Potters as a teenager from Manchester City and made a breakthrough at the Bet365 stadium. This season, four goals have been scored in 21 games in all competitions.

Again on New Year’s Day, he presented a man-of-the-match result against Huddersfield and got braces and an assistant who helped Stoke strike back from 1-2 and win 5-2.

Campbell’s club-level form was also noticed by the English hierarchy and won its first U20 caps at the end of last year.

Although Stoke may be ready to leave Campbell this month to guarantee a transfer fee, his departure would take a real blow to the 21st Potters as they try to survive in the championship.

