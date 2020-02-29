wolves-drop-to-moose-in-time-beyond-regulation-in-saturday-matinee

WINNIPEG, Manitoba – Defenseman Leon Gawanke scored 50 seconds into additional time to give the Manitoba Moose a three-2 victory about the Wolves on Saturday afternoon at Bell MTS Place.

Gawanke set up the activity-winner by carrying the puck down the left wing with a 2-on-1 advantage. He faked a go to Kristian Vesalainen on the correct wing and deposited a shot in the corner of the internet.

Forwards Tye McGinn and Paul Cotter scored in regulation for the Wolves (26-25-four-two), who rallied to force extra time on Cotter’s purpose with two: 24 left in the 3rd interval.

The Wolves played the match a single skater short as veteran forward Brandon Pirri was held out of the lineup though waiting around to be recalled by the NHL’s Vegas Golden Knights.

McGinn gave the Wolves the initial direct when he knocked household a rebound at 14: 23 of the 1st. McGinn swiped a pass in the defensive zone, carried the puck into the offensive zone and dropped it to Patrick Brown, who fired from the proper faceoff dot. McGinn uncovered the rebound on the other facet of the crease and slid it home.

Manitoba (25-31-one-) been given three minutes, 59 seconds of consecutive energy-perform time late in the second period, but could not crack Wolves goaltender Oscar Dansk inspite of firing three photographs.

In actuality, the Wolves liked the very best two scoring chances although quick-handed for the duration of that stretch as Brown was robbed by goaltender Mikhail Berdin’s glove – then rookie center Jake Leschyshyn blocked a shot from the position, chased it down and outraced two Moose to launch a wrister that went just huge.

Manitoba pulled even eight seconds into the 3rd period on Kristian Reichel’s 11th purpose of the 12 months. The Moose received the faceoff, then Charles-David Beaudoin fed Reichel without a defender near him as he entered the Wolves zone. Dansk bought a piece of Reichel’s top rated-shelf chip, but it carried into the again of the web for a 1-1 tie.

The Moose seized their first direct at five: 15 of the third when Seth Griffith spied JC Lipon across the crease and fed a pass by a limited area. Lipon a person-timed it household from the bottom of the left faceoff circle to give the hosts a 2-one edge.

The Wolves attained a five-on-3 energy perform likelihood midway through the 3rd period of time and held the puck in the offensive zone for approximately a few consecutive minutes, but only set two pictures on net along with defenseman Nic Hague’s a single-timer that banged off the put up.

Chicago solid a tie with 2: 24 still left in regulation thanks to a bit of enable from the Moose. Cotter whistled a wrister that Berdin stopped, but could not control. As Berdin appeared all around for the puck, it arrived unfastened concerning his skates. When Leschyshyn and Cotter crashed the crease, Berdin kicked the puck throughout the intention line to make it 2-2.

Dansk (18-11-three) posted 34 will save though Berdin (20-20-1) stopped 20 pictures to choose up the victory.

The Wolves face Manitoba at 2 p.m. Sunday in advance of returning to Allstate Arena for a 6-video game homestand that operates from Thursday to March 15.