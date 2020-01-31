Wolves lose to Milwaukee in first game after all-star break

Some might say that the recent AHL all-star break came at a bad time for the Wolves. Prior to the four-day interlude, the Wolves might have played their best hockey of the season, and perhaps a while away would harm that momentum.

Before the ragged, fight-filled 7-3 defeat to first place in Milwaukee Admirals, coach Rocky Thompson disagreed with that logic.

“I don’t think it’s timed or something,” Thompson said. “I think we played well, and I see no reason why it should not stay that way. The boys have worked extremely hard to get the position we are in back to a good place.”

On Friday they did not end up in a good place and perhaps they looked at the time without a key wheel.

Milwaukee scored four times in the second period and the Wolves gave up seven goals for the first time since November 3. Daniel Carr, who won the AHL MVP award with the Wolves last season, had a goal and three assists for the Admirals. Cole Schneider and Frederick Gaudreau both scored twice with two assists.

The wolves got scores from Tye McGinn, Lucas Elvenes and Brandon Pirri, but played the third without forward Keegan Kolesar. At 7:54 pm of the second, Kolesar quickly perished during a fight with the Tanner Jeannot of the Admirals. Kolesar immediately grabbed his right knee and was helped off the ice by Elvenes and trainer Kevin Kacer.

On Friday, the Wolves finished third in the densely stacked Central Division. That is not the best place for the Wolves, but given that they were four games lower than .500 on December 6 and in eighth place in the division nine weeks ago, it could have been worse.

“It was fun,” Thompson said. “It is nice when you are there and have success on the ice and the team is doing well. The boys know the reason why, and it is also nice to get away and just restart a little and recharge, so you can keep going in the right direction. “