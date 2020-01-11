Wolves top Rampage 4-2 for the fifth victory on the road in a row

Loading...

SAN ANTONIO – Despite the loss of defender Jake Bischoff and Tyrell Goulbourne early in the game to send for injury, the Wolves came for a 4-2 victory against the Rampage in the AT&T Center on Saturday.

Strikers Curtis McKenzie, Gage Quinney and Valentin Zykov and defender Jaycob Megna scored for the Wolves (19-17-3-1), who closed the Rampage for the second consecutive night and extended their season-high road winning streak to five games.

Goalie Garret Sparks (5-11-3) stopped 33 of the 35 shots with which he faced his first win since he had eliminated the Wild on November 7.

Defender Derrick Pouliot gave the Rampage a 4-0 lead in the match. De Rampage produced a few risky passes, which led to Pouliot stepping into the net and a shot from the bottom of the left circle flicked past Sparks.

McKenzie almost went coast-to-coast to pull the Wolves in for exactly 10 minutes. He took a short pass from Zach Whitecloud in the defensive end, drove around Pouliot and held it off with his body as he slipped a shot past Rampage goalkeeper Adam Wilcox.

The Rampage regained the lead at 5:48 seconds after Captain Jordan Nolan hit home a rebound. The Wolves turned the puck in the middle of the ice, leading to a two-to-one rush to the Rampage. Sparks stopped Nolan Stevens’ first shot but had no chance to stop Nolan.

Although the Rampage surpassed the Wolves by 19-7 in the second, Quinney again forged a tie at 5:05 PM of the period. Defender Jimmy Schuldt shot the puck from the left to heavy traffic on the net. The puck came to rest against the net on one foot of the pole. Quinney and colleague striker Brandon Pirri stung the puck together and Quinney dropped Wilcox to make it 2-2.

The Wolves took their first lead with a little help from former Wolves defender Jake Walman. Zykov and Pirri rode off the ice in a two-on-one rush. Zykov hit the pass and Walman, who hurried back to help his defensive partner, tried to clear the pass, but hit the puck past Wilcox at 8:16 of the third. Zykov was honored for what turned out to be the winning goal.

The Rampage enjoyed a six-in-four advantage in the last two minutes after pulling a trip penalty against Whitecloud and pulling Wilcox to add another skater, but Megna scored a short-handed, empty-net goal with one minute left to seal the Wolves’ win.