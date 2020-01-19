Wolves waste chances of losing for IceHogs

There are some games in which a team shows positive, but is not opportunistic enough to get a result. That happened on Sunday with the Wolves in their 2-0 loss against the Rockford IceHogs.

“We have done many good things and generated good opportunities,” said Wolves coach Rocky Thompson. “We just didn’t hit the net a lot. Those we hit the net, I don’t think we (Collin) forced Delia to make enough good rescues. I thought we had the puck with him a bit beaten, and we didn’t hit those really beautiful looks that we had. “

Delia earned 34 saves for his first shutout of the season and the second Rockford goals from Tyler Sikura and Gabriel Gagne were enough for the IceHogs. The loss broke a five-game Wolves pointstreak and they were eliminated for the first time since December 22.

Without becoming too cliché, it was just one of those days for the Wolves. Thompson was encouraged by how his defenders passed the puck and how they reached the right areas, but regretted that they could not finish the odds.

“I thought we had played well enough to win,” Thompson said. “You can’t win if you don’t score. There were many gameplay things that were positive.

The Wolves took the loss despite surpassing the IceHogs 34-18 and came in with momentum after Saturday night’s 4-1 win over the leading Milwaukee Admirals.

“We did a lot of good things tonight,” said Wolves defender Zach Whitecloud. “You look at some errors and they naturally cost you. Milwaukee is the best team in the league, and with everyone in our division you can start building and you can lose on every night and win on every night. That is just our division. “

Perhaps the biggest mistake the Wolves made was not taking advantage of their chances. Thompson attributed to Delia for what he did, but also regretted the opportunities that the Wolves wasted.

“If you look at the odds, we’ve just missed many of these great looks that we had,” Thompson said. “We didn’t have to defend much tonight, just a few times. You’d think we’d have to defend much more, considering that we would probably be a little bit nasty, but we didn’t.”

The Wolves’ power play – which entered the day 16 of 31 AHL teams with 18.2 percent – went 0 for 4 against a penalty death by IceHogs which was 29th at 77.6 percent. Of course a production with an advantage would have helped the Wolves.

But it didn’t arrive.

“Disappointed in our power game,” Thompson said, “because that is a great opportunity.”

Even after the loss, Thompson still loves the Wolves’ progress.

“In these situations, I think we would have been out-shot a month or more before that, we would have persisted and we might have been the team lucky enough to get a point or something,” Said Thompson. “All things considered, we probably played well enough today to get points in this game or even to win. But we had to tackle a little more. “