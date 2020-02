A 12-year-aged female has been reported lacking in Humboldt Park on the Northwest Aspect.

Emily Fernandez was previous seen Monday in the 1600 block of North Drake Avenue, Chicago police explained in a missing human being alert.

She was donning a grey hooded jacket, a black “Stranger Things” T-shirt and blue denims, police said.

Anybody with details is questioned to contact Space North detectives at 312-744-8266.