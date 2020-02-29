woman,-13,-lacking-from-garfield-ridge

Law enforcement are seeking for a 13-year-aged female lacking from the Garfield Ridge neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

Destiny Garcia was very last viewed Feb. 26, Chicago police stated. She is lacking from the 5700 block of South Melvina Avenue.

At the time, she was donning a white Columbia jacket, black Nike hoodie, grey sweatpants and black Nike shoes. Garcia may possibly be carrying a black backpack.

Police claimed she could be in the spot of 115th Road involving Kolmar to Kolin Avenues in south suburban Alsip.

Garcia is 5-foot-1, 129 lbs. and has brown eyes and black hair, police explained.

Everyone with information and facts is questioned to simply call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.