woman,-55,-missing-from-jefferson-park-located

Alleged gunman’s attorney says he didn’t know Paul Bauer was an officer before firing

“It was a tragedy, but Cmdr. Bauer brought it on himself,” defense attorney Scott Kamin told Cook County jurors Tuesday. Prosecutors disagreed. “He [Shomari Legghette] knew he was a police officer trying to arrest him. And he killed him for it,” said Assistant State’s Attorney Risa Lanier.