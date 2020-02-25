woman,-63,-dies-in-schiller-park-hit-and-run:-law-enforcement

A 63-calendar year-old lady died soon after currently being strike by two autos, just one of which did not quit, Tuesday in northwest suburban Schiller Park.

The woman was struck by a 2013 Hyundai about 5: 25 a.m. as she crossed in the middle of the 9700 block of Irving Park Street, Schiller Park police reported.

She was then strike by a semitrailer that didn’t stop, police said.

The woman died at the scene, police reported.

The Cook County clinical examiner’s workplace has not introduced facts on the fatality.