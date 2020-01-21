Woman accused of death of her stepmother confesses to third degree murder, robbery

FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA. – A 29-year-old woman, who was charged with her stepmother’s death, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to commit third-degree murder and robbery.

Tosha Daley was subsequently sentenced to 20 to 40 years in prison for third degree murder and 10 to 20 years in prison for robbery. It is delivered with 775 days (as of Tuesday), show court documents.

Daley’s stepmother, 46-year-old Jamie Daley, was stabbed and beaten to death on December 7, 2017 in her home on Mountain Shadow Circle in the Greene community.

During the investigation, Daley informed the state police that she had entered into an agreement with Nicholas Shinn in which he would steal money from her stepmother. Daley drove him to the residence, dropped him off, and picked him up. And when she picked him up, Shinn was covered in blood when he got back in the car. He is said to have injured the victim “really badly”.

Shinn’s story with the state police was different. He pointed out that it was a homicide that Daley was said to pay $ 30,000 to “beat up her stepmother.” He also said Daley had given him the knife and that she did not like her stepmother because of a dispute over a jeep that was being repossessed.

According to court records, Shinn pleaded guilty to murdering Daley’s stepmother. He is serving his life in prison.