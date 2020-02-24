[woman-accused-of-dragging-pet-dog-from-electric-powered-scooter-established-for-march-five-preliminary-listening-to]

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A female billed with felony animal cruelty in relationship with dragging a smaller dog from an electric scooter is scheduled for a preliminary hearing next week.

Elaine Rosa was arrested in February of last 12 months just after remaining discovered as the person found on surveillance footage dragging the pet by a Bakersfield neighborhood at speeds investigators explained attained as substantial as 25 mph.

Prosecutor Andrea Kohler mentioned in courtroom Monday Rosa’s preliminary hearing is predicted to last a few several hours.

At a preliminary listening to, a decide establishes no matter whether there is ample proof to get a defendant to stand trial.

The incident resulting in Rosa’s arrest occurred in January of previous yr just after a lady drove a Hen scooter with the dog — named Zebra — trailing at the rear of her.

Zebra obtained health care cure, which include staples in its still left leg. A veterinarian who examined the animal informed detectives it suffered accidents constant with being strike by a motor vehicle.

Rosa, 39 at the time, labored as a contracted psychologist at Kern Valley Condition Prison. Her deal was terminated a working day right after the incident.

Rosa also is charged with a misdemeanor of failing to supply treatment for the animal.

The felony cost carries a most penalty of a few yrs in jail and up to a $20,00 wonderful, and the misdemeanor is punishable by up to six months in jail.