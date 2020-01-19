Woman accused of leaving 6 children with the dead

FARGO, N.D. (AP) – A North Dakota woman was charged with neglect of crime after being charged with leaving six children with the body of an acquaintance who overdosed.

Fargo’s Amber Barrett is also accused of not reporting death.

Documents filed with the Cass County District Court said that the police were called to a house on November 16, according to a report from an unresponsive man. The officials let six underage children, whose age was not known, into the house and referred them to the man lying on the living room floor.

Efforts to revive the man have been unsuccessful. The police contacted Barrett, who was at work, and she returned home.

Barrett told a police officer that her friend had been sweating profusely and had previously blurred his words, and she believed that he was probably overdosed. However, the police said Barrett knew the man was dead before going to work.

There is no Barrett attorney listed in the court records who could speak on her behalf.

