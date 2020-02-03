Woman allegedly caught driving high-range drink with child in car

A woman was charged with being caught driving high-range drinks with a child in a car after an accident in northern New South Wales.

The woman was said to be more than six times the legal limit when she crashed into a parked car in Kingscliff Street, Kingscliff last night at 8:40 p.m. in Kingscliff Street.

The driver, a 41-year-old woman, was subjected to a roadside breath test when the police arrived on site and got a positive result.

The street on which the alleged incident occurred. (Supplied)

She suffered minor cuts while the three-year-old girl was not injured in the back seat.

The woman was arrested and taken to the Tweed Heads police station, where she returned an alleged breath analysis value of 0.324.

Blood alcohol levels above 0.3 can lead to coma or death.

The woman was notified of the presence in court for driving high-range drinks, which is due to appear before the Tweed Heads District Court on Monday, March 2, 2020.

Your license has also been suspended.