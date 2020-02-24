woman-arrested-for-abusing-elderly-mother,-teen-daughter-in-corcoran

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) — A girl was arrested Sunday soon after police say she hit and pushed her mom and struck her teen daughter at a household in Corcoran.

Officers responded to the household on Hanna Avenue soon right after eight: 30 p.m.

Law enforcement say the target was strike several instances and pushed to the ground when she experimented with to halt, Angelica Gonzales, from hitting her 16-12 months-previous daughter.

The lady endured lacerations to her nose and inflammation to her head. Law enforcement say the teenager experienced been strike several moments with a shut fist, but her ailment was not unveiled.

Gonzales, who was not home when officers arrived, turned herself in to police later that night.

She was booked into the Kings County jail on felony elder abuse and little one abuse.