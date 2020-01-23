Woman arrested for helping her boyfriend hide from the police after a shooting event took place on January 11

Kourtney E. Harris

BATON ROUGE – Two people were arrested in connection with a January 11 shootout on Byron Avenue.

Baton Rouge police officers report that 26-year-old Kourtney Elise Harris was arrested for attempting first-degree murder.

According to an official report, the police were transferred to a house on Byron Avenue near Plank Road on the evening of January 11th.

When they arrived, the police found a man with a gunshot wound on his hand. Police admitted that he was accompanied by 26-year-old Kourtney E. Harris, who admitted that her boyfriend Liljuan Wiggins was responsible for the shootout.

Police say Harris also told them that she and her three children had been in the line of fire at the time of the incident.

The authorities report that they received an arrest warrant for Wiggins and asked Harris if she knew about his whereabouts.

They say she lied.

Despite Harris’ alleged misdirection, investigators met Harris and Wiggins at a Zachary hotel where Harris worked.

When questioned, the police admitted that Harris had admitted to helping Wiggins hide from the authorities by getting a hotel room for him at work and staying there.

Both were arrested and sent to the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

