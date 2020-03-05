ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Police are hoping to identify a woman who was caught on video keying an SUV in a parking lot in St. Petersburg.
Police said the suspect and the victim had words over a parking spot, and the victim later discovered scratch marks on the driver’s side of the SUV. The act caused an estimated $1,000 in damage.
Police shared video of the woman in question walking past the SUV with her hand extended.
They’re asking anyone with information on her identity to call the St. Petersburg Police Department’s non-emergency line at 727-893-7780 and refer to police report # 2020-006703. You can also text the keyword “SPPD” and your anonymous tip to 847-411 (Tip-411).
LATEST STORIES:
Top Videos
Places of worship react to Coronavirus cases
Woman caught on camera keying SUV in St. Pete parking lot
Thursday Morning Forecast
Organization reverses decision, Tampa woman allowed to have family attend bodybuilding competition amid Coronavirus outbreak
Arnold Sports Festival organizers hope to include spectators at events
Attorney for TPD officer who owns gun used in teen’s death responds to sheriff’s comments
‘We expect the worst effects to come in the month of March’ Coronavirus fears cause stores to run low on supplies
Tampa police investigating deadly hit-and-run, driver returns to scene
Bill requiring ‘silent reflection’ to start school day passes Florida House
Hillsborough Co. Health Director updates commissioners on coronavirus
After 2 swans die in Lakeland, speed tables may be back on the table
Hillsborough Co. Commission tightens pet retail sale laws
Trending Stories