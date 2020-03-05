woman-caught-on-camera-keying-suv-in-st.-pete-parking-lot

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Police are hoping to identify a woman who was caught on video keying an SUV in a parking lot in St. Petersburg.

Police said the suspect and the victim had words over a parking spot, and the victim later discovered scratch marks on the driver’s side of the SUV. The act caused an estimated $1,000 in damage.

Police shared video of the woman in question walking past the SUV with her hand extended.

They’re asking anyone with information on her identity to call the St. Petersburg Police Department’s non-emergency line at 727-893-7780 and refer to police report # 2020-006703. You can also text the keyword “SPPD” and your anonymous tip to 847-411 (Tip-411).

