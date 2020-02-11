Woman claims she saw Lyn Dawson on the Royal Tour in Sydney

A 101-year-old woman told a Sydney court that she saw Lynette Dawson more than a year after she disappeared from her Bayview home.

Elva McBay testified today at the hearing for Chris Dawson, who was charged with murdering his wife 37 years ago.

Ms. McBay said she was waiting to greet Prince Charles and Princess Diana in 1983 when she saw a woman coming from the direction of Sydney Hospital and ducking under the barricade to cross the street.

Chris Dawson with wife Lynette (delivered)

“I saw her face for a few seconds and then she ran right in front of the police bikes, terribly dangerous,” she said.

“I turned to my husband and said, ‘I think this is Lyn Dawson.'”

Ms. McBay agreed that she was a “lifelong bluebags enthusiast” referring to the Newton Jets and was close to both Chris and Paul Dawson.

Chris Dawson on trial today (Nine)

She said she attended a birthday party with Chris and Lynette in Bayview before she was missing.

“She was crying, she was trembling, and I had never seen her in such a state before,” she said.

She remembered that Lynette had spoken about an argument with the teenage babysitter who had moved in.

“She said she wanted to get rid of me,” Mrs. McBay recalled.

The hearing continues tomorrow.