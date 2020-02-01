Woman cut by woman after child vomits on Brooklyn bus, police say

NEW YORK – Police said a mother was injured in the face by another woman after her child was vomited on a bus in New York.

The victim and his children on an MTA bus in Brooklyn Tuesday when his 4-year-old son fell ill.

As a result, the bus had to be taken out of service. As passengers alighted from the bus to wait for another, she was confronted by an angry passenger at the corner of Elton Street and Sutter Avenue in the East New York neighborhood of Brooklyn.

The 31-year-old victim, who did not want to be identified, said that she had tried to reason with her.

“He’s a child. I’m not a genius. I’m not supposed to guess when he’s going to throw up,” she said. “So she said, ‘Well, you should have gotten off the bus,’ and I thought, ‘Well, what can I do? “”

The victim stated that a few moments later the woman ran to her and cut off her face before running away.

“I didn’t even feel the cut until it started bleeding, I didn’t even know it cut me, that’s how fast she did it,” said the victim. “A child is just a child, you know. Things happen. As a parent, you have to face these things all the time. So, to me, you know, it was just a shock. “

The victim was taken to hospital with a facial laceration.

“I am fair, I am very sad. I feel moved,” said the victim. “I haven’t slept, I’ve been up for a few days.”

The victim said that she wanted the woman arrested and that she wanted to press charges against her after traumatizing her children.

The police made no arrests.

Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All rights reserved.

women