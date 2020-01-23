Woman devastated after Holden Commodore and Labrador Staffy stole puppies

A young woman was reunited with her puppy and Holden Commodore in 2017 after reporting that they were stolen yesterday.

The woman asked the thief to return Simba, an eleven-month-old Labrador cross that was in her limousine on Grote Street when the car was taken.

The vehicle had been left running with the air conditioning on to keep the puppy cool.

“I just want them to let my dog ​​go first. I don’t care if I get my car back,” she said.

“Please don’t do anything to my dog,” she asked.

Police found the white limousine at Norman Terrace, Everand Park, after a member reported to the public that it was abandoned in the parking lot of a unit complex.

At around 8:00 p.m. yesterday, witnesses saw an approximately 178 cm tall man who had burned out on the street walking away from the car.

Patrols were called on Vinrace Street in Adelaide after being called by another member of the public after seeing Simba with a neighbor.

Upon arrival, the police confirmed Simba’s identity and thanked the neighbor for taking care of him after being found handcuffed outside the house last night.

Simba was reunited with his relieved owner last night at 9:00 p.m. at Adelaide Police Station on Grenfell Street.

Investigations are ongoing and anyone with information on the matter is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1800 333 000 or online at www.crimstopperssa.com.au