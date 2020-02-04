Woman dials 911 with her toes after car jack slips and crushes her hands

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A woman recovers after her hands are crushed and pinched when she changed a flat tire along an interstate in South Carolina on Sunday evening.

Colleton County’s fire department said a puncture caused 54-year-old Charlotte to stop on I-95 near mile 68.

Firefighters said the woman replaced her tire with a spare tire when the jack slipped, causing the car to fall over and squeezing both hands between the tire and fender.

The woman then used innovative thinking to call for help.

“She was caught alone on the side of the dark highway and was in excruciating pain,” said the department. “In the next 35 minutes, she was able to take off a shoe and manipulate her cell. After many attempts, she was able to choose the 911 with her toes and inform her of her predicament. “

Fire service operations were deployed to the rural section of I-95. They unsuccessfully used a lever bar and then deflated the tire to remove the air. However, the car only fell off when the tire was deflated.

They were finally able to free one hand using the crowbar. Another crew came and used a Holmatro hydraulic spreader to lift the car and free their other hand.

The woman said she was caught for about 45 minutes. She suffered serious injuries on both hands and all fingers.

The paramedics treated their injuries and administered pain medication. They then took her to the Trident Hospital Trauma Center in North Charleston.

