Woman dies after clothes caught in grape processor

FRESNO, California – A woman died after authorities said she had her clothes caught in a raisin processing machine at a packaging plant in Sanger, California, Friday morning.

Fresno County Sheriff’s officials responded to the Del Rey Packing Company’s dehydrator at around 11:00 a.m.

Officials said Yaneth Lopez Valladares was removing debris from the equipment when something went horribly wrong.

The working mom, 33, had loose-fitting clothes that got caught in a piece of equipment.

Some colleagues who worked a short distance noticed that she was trapped. They immediately turned off the equipment and called 911.

Valladares was seriously injured.

By the time the first responders arrived, she was no longer breathing.

Officials say she has worked at the facility for two years.

The news devastated the property.

Some were left in tears, heartbroken and shocked by what happened.

To help them cope, the chaplain unit at the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office was there to comfort those affected.

The boss of Valladares was too shaken and distraught to speak to us on camera, but he says that his heart goes to his family and friends.

Cal OSHA is investigating the incident, which could take several months, and has issued this statement:

An employee working for an agricultural contractor by the name of Blessed Harvest was working on a stalk grading line when their clothes got stuck in a cylinder-shaped tree that shattered the bunches of raisins, which caused the employee to hit his head.

They will also look to see if there have been any violations at this establishment and if appropriate training has been provided to employees.

