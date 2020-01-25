Woman dies after clothes caught in raisin processor at Del Rey Packing Company in Sanger

FRESNO, California (KFSN) – A woman died after authorities said she had her clothes caught in a raisin processing machine at a packaging plant in Sanger, California on Friday morning.

Fresno County Sheriff’s officials responded to the Del Rey Packing Company dehydrator on South Indianola Avenue at approximately 11:00 a.m.

Tony Botti of the sheriff’s office said that 33-year-old Yaneth Lopez Valladares was processing raisins when loose clothing she was wearing got caught in a piece of equipment.

Some colleagues who worked a short distance noticed that she was trapped. They immediately turned off the equipment and called 911.

Valladares was seriously injured and died on the scene.

Botti said she had work experience in the establishment. It was his second year of work there.

Cal OSHA resumed the investigation. Authorities have not released the name of the victim.

