Woman dies after waiting in emergency room for care

MILWAUKEE (WITI) – Before she died, Tashonna Ward wrote on Facebook that she had been waiting in the emergency room for several hours and there could be more.

She decided to go to an emergency clinic – but would never make it.

The 25-year-old would illuminate a room for her family.

“She had made everyone laugh and smile, everyone loved her,” said Yolanda Ward, Tashonna’s mother, to WITI.

On January 2, Tashonna wrote to her mother that she had chest pain and was going to the emergency room.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner report states that she arrived at Froedtert Hospital shortly before 5 p.m. this day. Several tests were performed there – including a chest x-ray that showed an abnormal enlargement of her heart.

After a few hours, the report said that Tashonna “felt like it was waiting too long” and even wrote on Facebook that there was a “two to six hour wait”. Then she went to an emergency clinic.

The report says that she “collapsed near her vehicle.” After being brought back to Froedtert, she was pronounced dead shortly before 9:30 p.m. The report cited “hypertensive cardiovascular disease” as the immediate cause of death.

“She was a good daughter, one of my best friends,” says Yolanda.

A spokesman for Froedtert published this statement:

“The family is in our thoughts and has our deepest sympathy. We are currently unable to make any further comments. ”

The family has now hired a lawyer and hopes to prevent similar tragedies.

Yolanda Ward tells FOX6 News that her daughter worked in a daycare center, loved the children she cared for, and also loved Tashonna. A fundraiser for GoFundMe was started in her memory.

LAST STORIES: