Woman drove oncoming traffic near Hazleton to “test her belief,” police say

According to an affidavit from the Pennsylvania State Police, a Pennsylvania woman was arrested after allegedly driving into oncoming traffic and driving a car with three passengers to “test her belief”.

A week later, a judge lifted her bail because he saw it as a threat to herself and the community, according to court records.

Nadejda Reilly, 51, told Pennsylvania State Trooper Bruce Balliet on January 7 that she was on a local route for several hours, waiting for a “call from God.” When she saw a car driving on the opposite side of State Route 93, she allegedly “wanted to test her belief by driving through the vehicle,” the affidavit said.

She then drove her 2017 Kia Optima onto the oncoming lane and pushed the car, it said in the affidavit.

According to Trooper David Peters, Reilly and two injured victims were taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton. The extent of their injuries is unclear, Peters said, adding that a third person in the car had not been injured.

One of the adults in the crash was treated and released, said Brian Downs, a public information officer for the Lehigh Valley Health Network. The other victim who was brought to the hospital was a 14-year-old girl, Peters said. Downs was unable to confirm any information about the girl.

According to court records, Reilly has been charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, inconsiderate threats and harassment, and several related traffic costs.

“God, who is related to Reilly, took care of her by not hurting her,” Bailliet wrote in the affidavit. Reilly expressed no concern or remorse for the victims. Reilly also said she didn’t care if the other people were hurt because God had taken care of them. “

Reilly was originally granted a $ 50,000 bail, but judge Joseph D. Homanko Sr. revoked it last Wednesday, according to court evidence. The judge told the court that his reason for withdrawing the bail based on the allegations was to protect the community and ensure that Reilly received the help needed to care for her, according to Reilly’s lawyer Andrew Theyken Bench.

Bench declined to comment further on the case.