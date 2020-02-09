Woman fake medical emergency to escape the rapist

BATON ROUGE – Baton Rouge police say a woman managed to escape the man who raped and detained her against her will by pretending to have an emergency medical problem.

On Thursday evening, the victim went to Port Allen on Avenue B when the 56-year-old Troy Knighten drove next to her and forced her into his vehicle.

Knighten drove to his house and forced her inside. He tied a white extension cord to the door and a board to prevent anyone from entering the residence. When the victim entered his bedroom, she noticed a large knife by the bed, asking her not to fight back while he was raping her.

He brought a white bucket into the bedroom so that she could use the toilet because she couldn’t go.

On Friday morning, the woman feigned a medical emergency to be released from the residence. After the victim left with EMS, she told the police what Knighten had done to her.

Knighten was sent to the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for first degree rape, simple battery, home abuse battery, simple kidnapping and improper detention.