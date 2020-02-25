woman-fatally-shot-in-tried-property-invasion-in-ravenswood-manor

A 27-12 months-old lady was fatally shot when trying to fend off another person breaking into an condominium Monday in Albany Park on the North Facet.

She and a close friend have been within the residence about 9: 32 p.m. in the 4400 block of North Francisco Avenue when they read a knock at the door, Chicago police explained.

A male suspect sporting all black with a ski mask tried using to drive his way in following they answered the door. The lady was shot in the upper body as she attempted to shut the door, law enforcement explained. She was pronounced useless on the scene.

The Cook County clinical examiner’s office has not introduced details about her death.

No a person is in custody as Location North detectives examine.

