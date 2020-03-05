woman-gaga-announces-massive-united-kingdom-day-on-‘the-chromatica-ball-tour’

Girl Gaga has announced a huge London display as component of ‘The Chromatica Ball Tour’.

Gaga declared her new album ‘Chromatica’ on Monday (March two) to comply with on from the launch of its lead single ‘Stupid Love’ past week. ‘Chromatica’ is because of to be launched on April 10.

The star has this morning (March 5) declared ‘The Chromatica Ball Tour’, with dates confirmed in Paris, London, Boston, Toronto, Chicago and New Jersey. The London display will see Gaga undertaking at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on July 30.

You can see the dates on ‘The Chromatica Ball Tour’ down below.

July



24 – Stade de France, Paris, France



30 – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London

August



five – Fenway Park, Boston, MA



9 – Rogers Centre, Toronto, ON



14 – Wrigley Area, Chicago, IL



19 – MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

Standard sale tickets for the London, Paris and Toronto gigs will go on sale on March 13, when the remaining dates will go on sale on March 16.

The March 13 ticket sale for the London day will start off at 10AM GMT. Enthusiasts who pre-order Gaga’s future album from the Formal Girl Gaga Retail outlet by 5PM on March nine can get priority accessibility to tickets, which will will go are living at 9AM on March 10.

Each ticket to the British isles day of ‘The Chromatica Ball Tour’ will include things like a donation to the Born This Way Basis, which Gaga co-started with her mom Cynthia Germanotta in 2012.

Before this 7 days, Gaga responded to a viral clip of the moment her tune ‘Stupid Love’ interrupted a coronavirus crisis meeting in Italy.