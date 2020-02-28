woman-gaga-heads-to-the-final-frontier-on-intergalactic-new-track-‘stupid-love’

Lady Gaga has debuted new track ‘Stupid Love’, and it will come accompanied by a video clip that sees her assuming the job of a effective alien warrior.

The monitor is the very first to emerge from the singer’s forthcoming sixth album, and it sees Gaga heading back again to the dance-pop audio which largely defined her initially two albums.

But the serious speaking place of Gaga’s comeback is the movie by itself, which was shot completely on an Iphone 11. Leaning intensely on vivid sci-fi, it sees a pink-haired Gaga assuming the part of an alien leader who is flanked by a large cast of similarly colourful backing dancers as they struggle for tribal dominance.

The launch of ‘Stupid Love’ will come following Gaga teased the clip previously this week with limited teaser clips and pink billboards which arrived across the world. Observant lovers have due to the fact recognized that the world ‘Chromatica’ was prepared on the posters, sparking speculation that it is the title of her future sixth studio album.

Publishing on Twitter soon just after the video’s release, Gaga wrote: “Earth is cancelled.”

Speaking to Apple Music’s Zane Lowe soon after the track’s launch, Gaga also expressed her disappointment immediately after a past iteration of the track leaked on the internet last thirty day period.

“There ended up so many different iterations of these songs for the reason that we all wanted it to be excellent and basically nobody cared who put their fingerprints on it, as extended as it was the dopest matter that we could give to the earth and that it was significant, authentic, and absolutely me,” claimed Gaga.

A launch date for her sixth album is still to emerge.