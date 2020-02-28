woman-gaga’s-‘stupid-love’-a-glorious-return-to-pop

Mother Monster is back again in all her theatrical, perplexing glory.

Woman Gaga’s throbbing new one “Stupid Love” dropped at midnight together with a impressive tunes video clip that exploded with the pop star’s signature use of bold shades, tightly choreographed group dances and considerably bewildering storyline.

Acquire the video’s exposition: “The world rots in conflict. A lot of tribes struggle for dominance. Though the Spiritual types pray and slumber for peace, the Kindness punks fight for Chromatica.”

That is a headscratcher which is also fairly dang remarkable. And, anyway, it is significantly considerably less surprising than the opening of the “Born This Way” online video.

What follows is an extraterrestrial, pink-haired Gaga dancing in a barren landscape studded with crystal formations. She sings lyrics like “All I ever needed was love”, “Gotta have faith in me” and “I do not will need a reason. Not sorry I want your silly love” as she bounces from one warring, monochromatically dressed faction to the subsequent. At one stage she breaks up a combat: Seething, she raises her hand in the air and levitates the two quarreling men. It is the intergalactic equal of a mom grabbing two little ones by the ears to stop a squabble.

It is all really sci-fi. Pretty on-brand. Quite entertaining to view.

“Stupid Love” is Gaga’s initially new tunes in three several years. It’s the guide one from the 33-calendar year-aged star’s approaching sixth studio album, for which we have no title or launch date yet. Judging by the good synth and catchy defeat, Gaga (authentic identify Stefani Germanotta) has thoroughly returned to her pop roots.

Although we appreciated her foray into other sounds with “Joanne,” we’re delighted our pop monster mom is back again.

We simply cannot wait to listen to — and see — what’s up coming.

