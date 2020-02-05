Woman held victim at gunpoint, hit her, and smashed her $ 600 iPhone

Jasmyne McCray

BATON ROUGE – Police say a woman was arrested for allegedly holding another woman at gunpoint, beating her, and destroying her $ 600 cell phone.

The alleged incident occurred in front of North Marque Ann Drive’s house at around 12:50 a.m. on January 16 when Jasmyne Victoria McCray and another person reportedly approached the victim with a black semi-automatic pistol from behind and ordered her hands in the air stuck.

The victim informed the Baton Rouge police that she had done the same and was next instructed to empty her pockets, which she did.

After the victim pulled her iPhone out of her pocket, McCray claimed to have hit her in the head several times.

According to a police report, the victim fought to protect herself and accidentally dropped her cell phone.

At that point, the victim said the person accompanying McCray had fled, but McCray remained to fight.

The victim said as she and McCray continued to fight, McCray grabbed the fallen iPhone and threw it against a wall, causing it to shatter.

The victim says McCray then fled the scene.

Baton Rouge Police officers caught McCray on February 4. She was arrested and sent to the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

Her indictment included armed robbery, attempted armed robbery with a firearm, and simple battery.

