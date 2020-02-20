[Woman hospitalized immediately after two-car crash in Fresno County]

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) — A female is being addressed for major accidents adhering to a two-car or truck crash just south of Parlier.

It happened just in advance of 6 a.m. at the intersection of Zediker and Dinuba Avenues.

Officers say the driver of a pink Hyundai pulled into the path of a black Chevy Malibu.

3 ladies were in the Hyundai, and the back again seat passenger has been hospitalized for severe accidents. The other two ladies experienced minor accidents.

The driver of the Chevy is Alright and did not go to the medical center.