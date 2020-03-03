[Woman identified useless in Spartanburg is lacking lady from Charleston]

CHARLESTON, SC (WOLO) – A physique found in Spartanburg Monday has been identified as a missing lady from Charleston, in accordance to the Charleston Police Department.

Celia Sweeney, 28, was noted lacking to Charleston Law enforcement Friday, February 28 th by co-personnel and good friends.

A man or woman of desire recognized in the circumstance was also identified lifeless Monday at the property exactly where Sweeney was observed. That man or woman has been identified as Buddy Allen Carr, 32.

Friday evening police did a welfare look at at Sweeney’s house and uncovered that she was lacking along with her vehicle. Her auto was observed late Saturday night.

Any one with info concerning the situation is requested to connect with police or Crimestoppers at one(888)Criminal offense-SC.