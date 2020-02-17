TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A woman is now in critical condition after hitting a guard rail and crashing into a canal in Tampa.
According to Tampa police, the driver failed to navigate a turn at the intersection of Ridgewood Avenue and Ross Avenue and hit the railing. Her vehicle flipped upside down.
Police say two Good Samaritans jumped in and got the driver then flipped the vehicle back over.
The driver was taken to Tampa General Hospital and is in a critical but stable condition.
LATEST STORIES:
Top Videos
Woman in critical condition after hitting guard rail, crashing into canal in Tampa
2 X-treme Air & Home Care technicians arrested for grand theft, exploiting the elderly
‘Flowers for Phoebe’ brings dozens together to honor little girl
Evan INTVW Nikki Fried 20200216
Tampa PD: Driver runs red light, crashes into ambulance carrying patient, 2 EMTs
Man, 27, dies after crashing rental scooter in Treasure Island
Deputies: 20-year-old man drowns after kayak capsizes at Dunedin Causeway
STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Warm, mostly dry week ahead before a cool down arrives Friday
Deputies searching for 2 jean thieves in Pasco Co.
Technology helps long-distance couples on Valentine’s Day
How dirty is your wristwatch?
2 hospitalized after crash at Sarasota parking garage
Trending Stories