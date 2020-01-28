Woman is sexually assaulted while sleeping on an airplane

On a Spirit Airlines flight from Atlanta to Detroit, a woman from Michigan said another passenger had attacked her while she was sleeping on the plane.

22-year-old Tia Jackson told CNN of her ordeal and said it was pinched by her friend who was sitting by the window and the passenger was in the hatch near the aisle.

Jackson said she slept on the flight and relied on her friend

with their AirPods as their backs turned to the “random” man in the aisle.

Just before the plane landed in her sleep, she felt someone touch her, but was confused about what was happening at the time.

“Then I thought maybe he just pushed me,” she said

said. What initially felt like a touch felt different now and the man’s hands were found

According to Jackson, it’s her way in the back of her pants.

She was startled by the action and jumped up quickly and pushed the call button, she said and said to the man: “Hey – you will stop touching me! Get off me! “

Although the flight attendant was notified and offered to relocate Jackson’s seat, Jackson declined because she didn’t want to leave her friend. It felt like she was being punished for what the man had done.

“He touched my bare ass! It has to be moved! ”

She said she told the flight attendant.

According to Jackson, both sat in flight until the plane landed at Detroit airport. She then complained to the pilot when she got off the plane, but was instructed to speak to a gate agent instead.

Jackson felt ignored and mistreated by the airline

a report to the police at Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport.

In a statement from Spirit Airlines, they said: “We take

Take this claim seriously and be in direct contact with the guest. We thank our

Crew for their quick and professional help to deal with the situation.

“Our flight attendants on board found out about it

the alleged incident 18 minutes before landing when the guest pressed the button

Call button and immediately received attention.

“When she told the flight attendant who came to her seat, the flight attendant referred her to another seat.

“The cabin crew wanted to move her, unlike him, because the move would have left him with an empty seat on one side and a hallway on the other.”

“The landing was imminent when Jackson refused to move, and everyone had to take a seat, as required by state regulations for all passengers.

Law enforcement immediately began its investigation

After the arrival of the flight, ”said the airline. “We support the law

Enforcement as they investigate. Questions about this investigation should be

aimed at them. “

Jackson won’t be silent about their occurrence because of them

doesn’t want others to go through the same ordeal.

“He has to be held responsible. It is a predator. He shows predatory behavior. Who knows who else he did this to? “, She said. “I don’t want anyone else to ever be a victim of him.”

She accused the airline of failing to report

the alleged incident.

“You leave him and possible witnesses

Go, ”said Jackson.

According to the police, the FBI is investigating the investigation and its report has also not been finalized.