[Woman killed by automobile in Mount Greenwood]

A woman died after becoming struck by a car or truck last week in Mount Greenwood on the Far Southwest Facet.

About 7: 30 p.m. Feb. 14, Lyndsey Lagestee was in the 3800 block of West 111th Street when she was strike by a westbound car or truck, Chicago police and the Prepare dinner County health-related examiner’s business office said.

The 25-12 months-aged was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, wherever she died a few times afterwards, authorities stated.

An autopsy confirmed she died of many accidents in the crash, and ruled her demise an incident, the medical examiner’s workplace reported.