woman-killed-in-burnside-crash

A female was killed in a crash Tuesday in Burnside on the South Facet.

A automobile was westbound about 6: 45 p.m. in the 1000 block of East 95th Road when the driver shed handle and struck a mild pole, Chicago law enforcement mentioned.

Wonder Sanchez, 22, and another person have been taken to the College of Chicago Professional medical Heart, exactly where Sanchez was pronounced lifeless, police and the Cook dinner Cook dinner county professional medical examiner’s place of work reported.

An autopsy verified Sanchez died from injuries sustained in the crash, and dominated her loss of life an accident, authorities stated.